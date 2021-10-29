MSC Industrial Direct's (NYSE:MSM) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MSC Industrial Direct, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$370m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$562m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

So, MSC Industrial Direct has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

NYSE:MSM Return on Capital Employed October 29th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MSC Industrial Direct compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at MSC Industrial Direct, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at MSC Industrial Direct in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why MSC Industrial Direct is paying out 58% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, MSC Industrial Direct isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 52% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Like most companies, MSC Industrial Direct does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

