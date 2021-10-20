MSC Industrial Direct Q4 Profit Matches View, But Sales Miss

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $65.93 million or $1.18 per share from $52.50 million or $0.94 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.26 compared to $1.09 in the prior fiscal year quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $831.0 million, an increase of 11.1% year-over-year or 12.9% increase on an average daily sales basis. Analysts expected revenues of $837.62 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company targets growing at least 300 basis points above the Industrial Production Index and holding gross margins roughly flat once again.

For Mission Critical program, the company expects to save an additional $25 million and invest an additional $15 million. Despite the additional supply chain and labor challenges, the company still expects to achieve incremental margins of 20% in likely growth scenarios.

Furthermore, the company said it remains on track to achieve longer term goals of growing sales 400 basis points above the Industrial Production Index and returning ROIC to the high teens by the end of fiscal 2023.

