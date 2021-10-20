Markets
MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Q4 Profit Matches View, But Sales Miss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $65.93 million or $1.18 per share from $52.50 million or $0.94 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.26 compared to $1.09 in the prior fiscal year quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $831.0 million, an increase of 11.1% year-over-year or 12.9% increase on an average daily sales basis. Analysts expected revenues of $837.62 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company targets growing at least 300 basis points above the Industrial Production Index and holding gross margins roughly flat once again.

For Mission Critical program, the company expects to save an additional $25 million and invest an additional $15 million. Despite the additional supply chain and labor challenges, the company still expects to achieve incremental margins of 20% in likely growth scenarios.

Furthermore, the company said it remains on track to achieve longer term goals of growing sales 400 basis points above the Industrial Production Index and returning ROIC to the high teens by the end of fiscal 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular