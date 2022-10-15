MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.79

The board of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has announced that the dividend on 29th of November will be increased to $0.79, which will be 5.3% higher than last year's payment of $0.75 which covered the same period. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

MSC Industrial Direct's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last dividend, MSC Industrial Direct is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 105% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 35.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 47% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

MSC Industrial Direct Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that MSC Industrial Direct has been growing its earnings per share at 5.9% a year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On MSC Industrial Direct's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While MSC Industrial Direct is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for MSC Industrial Direct that you should be aware of before investing. Is MSC Industrial Direct not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

