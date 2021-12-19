MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.75

The board of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.75 per share on the 25th of January. This makes the dividend yield 3.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

MSC Industrial Direct's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. At the time of the last dividend payment, MSC Industrial Direct was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 98% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 41.3%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 61% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

MSC Industrial Direct Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:MSM Historic Dividend December 19th 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$0.88 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$3.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

MSC Industrial Direct May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Although it's important to note that MSC Industrial Direct's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. There are exceptions, but limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio can signal that a company has reached maturity. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

MSC Industrial Direct's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for MSC Industrial Direct that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

