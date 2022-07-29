MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.61, changing hands as high as $81.89 per share. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSM's low point in its 52 week range is $71.6925 per share, with $89.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.