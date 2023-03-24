MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Declares $0.79 Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct said on March 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 11, 2023 will receive the payment on April 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $80.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.67%, the lowest has been 2.45%, and the highest has been 6.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.68% Upside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSC Industrial Direct is $92.62. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.68% from its latest reported closing price of $80.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MSC Industrial Direct is $3,869MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 783 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSC Industrial Direct. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSM is 0.26%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 48,186K shares. The put/call ratio of MSM is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 2,666K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,542K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 9.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,458K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 3.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,361K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 1,233K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,251K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSM by 50.66% over the last quarter.

MSC Industrial Direct Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is a direct marketer and supplier of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance and repair supplies. The Company markets its products to industrial customers throughout the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.