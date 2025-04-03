MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT Earnings Results: $MSM Reports Quarterly Earnings

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT ($MSM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.72 per share, beating estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $891,720,000, missing estimates of $908,540,450 by $-16,820,450.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MSM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT Insider Trading Activity

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT insiders have traded $MSM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK GERSHWIND (Chief Executive Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,518,000

PHILIP PELLER sold 900 shares for an estimated $80,163

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.