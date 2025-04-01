Stocks
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT Earnings Preview: Recent $MSM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 01, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT ($MSM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $908,540,450 and earnings of $0.69 per share.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT Insider Trading Activity

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT insiders have traded $MSM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ERIK GERSHWIND (Chief Executive Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,518,000
  • PHILIP PELLER sold 900 shares for an estimated $80,163

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 794,007 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,304,382
  • INVESCO LTD. added 676,238 shares (+127.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,508,216
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 561,963 shares (-46.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,973,016
  • DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 476,320 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,576,340
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 448,708 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,514,000
  • NORGES BANK added 400,990 shares (+625.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,949,943
  • SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 358,399 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,768,821

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


