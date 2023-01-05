MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. (MSM) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $81.3 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $66.1 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83 million or $1.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $957.7 million from $848.5 million last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $81.3 Mln. vs. $66.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $957.7 Mln vs. $848.5 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.