MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. (MSM) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $66.1 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $38.5 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.0 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $848.5 million from $771.9 million last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. earnings at a glance:

