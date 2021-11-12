MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MSM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.22, the dividend yield is 3.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSM was $85.22, representing a -11.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.23 and a 10% increase over the 52 week low of $77.47.

MSM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). MSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.87. Zacks Investment Research reports MSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 17.05%, compared to an industry average of 25.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSM as a top-10 holding:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 6.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MSM at 0.69%.

