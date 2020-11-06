Dividends
MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MSM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.56, the dividend yield is 4.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSM was $73.56, representing a -7.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.87 and a 63.72% increase over the 52 week low of $44.93.

MSM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). MSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.52. Zacks Investment Research reports MSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.19%, compared to an industry average of -21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MSM as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)
  • First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)
  • Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC)
  • Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)
  • First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 14.27% over the last 100 days. PEY has the highest percent weighting of MSM at 4.41%.

