MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2020

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $5.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 666.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSM was $78.44, representing a -9.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.87 and a 21.44% increase over the 52 week low of $64.59.

MSM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). MSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.06. Zacks Investment Research reports MSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.18%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSM Dividend History page.

