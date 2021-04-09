MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 12, 2021

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90, the dividend yield is 3.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSM was $90, representing a -4.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.92 and a 60.26% increase over the 52 week low of $56.16.

MSM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). MSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports MSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.9%, compared to an industry average of 19.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSM as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (REGL)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OUSM with an increase of 18.71% over the last 100 days. REGL has the highest percent weighting of MSM at 2.22%.

