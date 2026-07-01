MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. Reveals Climb In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. (MSM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $80.36 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $56.84 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $79.88 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $1.047 billion from $971.14 million last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $80.36 Mln. vs. $56.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.44 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.047 Bln vs. $971.14 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 6.5 % To 8.5 %

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