MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. (MSM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $55.7 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $87.6 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58.1 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $952.28 million from $1.035 billion last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $55.7 Mln. vs. $87.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $952.28 Mln vs. $1.035 Bln last year.

