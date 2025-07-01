MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. (MSM) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $56.8 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $71.7 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60.2 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $971.1 million from $979.4 million last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.8 Mln. vs. $71.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $971.1 Mln vs. $979.4 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, MSM has reaffirmed its outlook for capital expenditure of around $100 million to $110 million.

The company still expects annual depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $90 million to $95 million.

MSM was up by 3.58% at $88 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.