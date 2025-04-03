MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. (MSM) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $39.31 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $61.85 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.38 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $891.72 million from $935.35 million last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.31 Mln. vs. $61.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $891.72 Mln vs. $935.35 Mln last year.

