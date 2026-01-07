MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

Markets
January 07, 2026 — 11:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. (MSM) revealed earnings for first quarter of $51.804 million

The company's bottom line totaled $51.804 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $46,623 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.53 million or $0.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $965.684 million from $928.484 million last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.804 Mln. vs. $46,623 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $965.684 Mln vs. $928.484 Mln last year.

