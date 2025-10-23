MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. (MSM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $56.5 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $55.7 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60.9 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $978.1 million from $952.2 million last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

