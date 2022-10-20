MSC Industrial Direct Co. Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $1.79 compared to $1.26, last year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.78, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to MSC was $104.1 million, up 57.9%. EPS was $1.86 compared to $1.18.

Net sales were $1.02 billion, an increase of 23% from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.01 billion in revenue.

