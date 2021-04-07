Markets
MSC Industrial Direct Co. Q2 Adj. Profit Slightly Rises

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.03 compared to $1.02, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net income attributable to MSC Industrial was $18.1 million, down 67.4%. Earnings per share was $0.32 compared to $1.00.

Second quarter net sales were $774.0 million, a 1.5% decrease from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $778.78 million, for the quarter.

