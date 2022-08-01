MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MSM) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 11% over the last month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MSC Industrial Direct's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MSC Industrial Direct is:

23% = US$302m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of MSC Industrial Direct's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that MSC Industrial Direct has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 23%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. As you might expect, the 2.6% net income decline reported by MSC Industrial Direct is a bit of a surprise. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared MSC Industrial Direct's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 15% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NYSE:MSM Past Earnings Growth August 1st 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MSM? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is MSC Industrial Direct Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

MSC Industrial Direct has a high three-year median payout ratio of 63% (that is, it is retaining 37% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. To know the 2 risks we have identified for MSC Industrial Direct visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, MSC Industrial Direct has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 51% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 26%.

Summary

In total, it does look like MSC Industrial Direct has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

