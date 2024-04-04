MSC Industrial Direct About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MSM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/8/24, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.83, payable on 4/23/24. As a percentage of MSM's recent stock price of $95.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when MSM shares open for trading on 4/8/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MSM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.49% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSM's low point in its 52 week range is $83.48 per share, with $105.7706 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.66.

In Thursday trading, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

