MSC Industrial Direct About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MSM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/10/23, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.79, payable on 4/25/23. As a percentage of MSM's recent stock price of $84.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when MSM shares open for trading on 4/10/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MSM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MSM's low point in its 52 week range is $71.325 per share, with $90.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.39.
In Thursday trading, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.
