MSC Industrial CEO Erik Gershwind To Retire, Martina McIsaac To Be New CEO

(RTTNews) - MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM), Thursday announced the decision of its Chief Executive Officer Erik Gershwind to retire from the position and assume role as non-executive Vice Chair of the Board.

In light of this decision, the company has selected Chief Operating Officer Martina McIsaac as the new CEO, effective January 1, 2026.

Prior to joining MSC, McIsaac served as Region Head and Chief Executive Officer of Hilti, Inc.

In the pre-market hours, MSM is trading at $87.80, up 0.87 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

