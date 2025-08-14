Key Points GAAP earnings per share of $0.35 in Q2 2025 fell just short of the $0.36 analyst estimate, while GAAP revenue also missed expectations by 0.4%.

Net investment income (GAAP) rose 21.6% to $16.3 million.

Net asset value per share slipped 1.3%, with lower portfolio fair value gains impacting overall capital appreciation.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

MSC Income Fund (NYSE:MSIF), a business development company specializing in private loans and lower middle market investments, reported its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on August 13, 2025. The company delivered net investment income of $0.35 per share, a 6% increase from the prior year, but missed the analyst consensus by $0.01 on a GAAP basis. Total investment income (GAAP) reached $35.6 million, slightly below the GAAP street estimate of $35.75 million and up 5% year over year (GAAP). The quarter showed progress in core income generation and cost control, but net asset value per share dipped to $15.33 as of June 30, 2025, due to lower unrealized portfolio gains. Management maintained its regular and supplemental dividend, and the results point to resilience in earnings balanced by some capital appreciation challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Net Investment Income Per Share, Non-GAAP $0.35 $0.36 $0.33 6.1% Revenue (Total Investment Income) $35.6 million $35.75 million $33.9 million 5.0% Net Investment Income $16.3 million $13.4 million 21.6% Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $16.3 million $18.1 million (9.9%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

MSC Income Fund operates as a business development company investing primarily in private loans made to companies with revenues between $25 million and $500 million. It also manages legacy portfolios in the lower middle market segment, with a stated focus on placements secured by a first-priority lien. This strategy is designed to provide consistent investment income while preserving capital through robust credit standards and diversified portfolios.

The company's recent business focus has centered on expanding its private loan portfolio, leveraging selective deal origination and risk management. Key factors for success include effectively sourcing new private loan opportunities, managing non-accrual investments, and adhering to stringent regulatory requirements for business development companies. The company also maintains strong ties with industry peers like Main Street Capital Corporation to enhance deal flow and strengthen its position within a competitive landscape.

Quarterly Developments and Financial Highlights

Net investment income (GAAP) rose from $13.4 million in Q2 2024 to $16.3 million, reflecting a 22% gain. Net investment income per share (GAAP) rose to $0.35, compared to $0.33 in Q2 2024, even as the weighted average number of shares outstanding increased by 17.1%. Total operating expenses (net of waivers) declined 6.4% year over year, mostly due to reduced interest and management fees under a new advisory agreement effective January 2025. The operating expense ratio fell from 2.2% to 1.9% of average assets on an annualized basis, compared to Q2 2024.

Total investment income (GAAP) reached $35.6 million, up 5% from the prior year, with increases in key revenue streams: interest income rose 2%, while both dividend and fee income increased by 24%. Growth in dividend income primarily stemmed from lower middle market portfolio investments. Fee income growth was attributed to heightened investment activity during the period. The GAAP revenue figure, while up year over year, came in slightly under analyst expectations.

Portfolio activity included new private loan investments of $44.0 million but a net decrease in the private loan portfolio of $29.6 million after repayments and sales. The lower middle market portfolio saw a net $15.9 million expansion, signaling ongoing activity in both main business lines. Net asset value per share (GAAP) dropped from $15.53 as of December 31, 2024, to $15.33 as of June 30, 2025, reflecting a combination of lower portfolio fair value marks and realized gains. There was a $3.9 million net unrealized depreciation (GAAP), offsetting $4.8 million in realized gains, a reversal from the significant net appreciation seen in Q2 2024.

Non-accrual investments, meaning loans where interest is no longer being collected, accounted for 2.6% of the portfolio at fair value and 6.3% at cost. The portfolio continued to focus heavily on senior secured lending, with 99.9% of private and lower middle market debt investments holding first-priority security as of June 30, 2025. Weighted average yields were 11.5% for private loans and 13.1% for lower middle market holdings as of June 30, 2025, supporting continued income production.

The company kept its capital structure stable, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75x as of June 30, 2025, and continued to hold an investment grade rating for its debt. The company declared both a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.01 per share. Total dividends increased from $0.35 per share in Q2 2024 to $0.36 per share.

Looking Ahead

Management did not provide specific financial guidance for future quarters or the remainder of fiscal 2025. In commentary, it outlined ambitions to grow total assets and boost net investment income through both new loan deployment and ongoing risk management. The company expects continued opportunities to expand its portfolio with selective, first-lien, secured lending as credit market conditions permit, with an emphasis on supporting current income and reliable dividend distributions.

Looking forward, investors should watch metrics including the pace of private loan portfolio growth, net asset value per share trends, portfolio fair value marks, and the non-accrual rate. Dividend payments are likely to remain closely tied to net investment income levels and regulatory requirements for income distribution, with the most recent quarter's combined regular and supplemental payout totaling $0.36 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.