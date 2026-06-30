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MSC Income Fund Names Nicholas Meserve CEO Successor

June 30, 2026 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MSC Income Fund, Inc. (MSIF) said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Dwayne L. Hyzak will transition his CEO responsibilities to Nicholas T. Meserve, with the change currently planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Hyzak, who has served as chairman and CEO since October 2020, will remain executive chairman and work closely with Meserve following the transition.

Meserve has served as a managing director of MSC Income since 2020 and is a member of the investment committees of Main Street Capital Corporation and MSC Adviser I, LLC. He also leads the company's private credit investment team.

The company said the leadership change is part of the board's long-term succession plan.

MSC Income Fund shares are up more than 4% in pre-market trading after closing at $11.73 on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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