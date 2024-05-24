MSC Celebrates Soaring Profits Amidst Ore Shortage

Malaysia Smelting Corp. Bhd. (SG:NPW) has released an update.

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (MSC) has reported a significant 93.6% increase in net profit to RM18.2 million for the first quarter of FY24, boosted by higher tin prices and favorable foreign exchange gains. Despite a revenue dip to RM362.5 million due to a tin ore shortage affecting smelting operations, both the smelting and mining arms of MSC saw robust profit growth compared to the previous quarter.

