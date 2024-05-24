News & Insights

Stocks

MSC Celebrates Soaring Profits Amidst Ore Shortage

May 24, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Malaysia Smelting Corp. Bhd. (SG:NPW) has released an update.

Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad (MSC) has reported a significant 93.6% increase in net profit to RM18.2 million for the first quarter of FY24, boosted by higher tin prices and favorable foreign exchange gains. Despite a revenue dip to RM362.5 million due to a tin ore shortage affecting smelting operations, both the smelting and mining arms of MSC saw robust profit growth compared to the previous quarter.

For further insights into SG:NPW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.