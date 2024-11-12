MSAI Inspection Services names John Harnage as director of business development

MSAI Inspection Services announced that John Harnage, the founder of Kentucky Thermal Institute, has joined as Director of Business Development. MSAI Inspection Services was launched in April 2024 to provide a range of on-site inspections and predictive maintenance solutions for MSAI’s industrial clients. Under the leadership of Carl Schultz, the business unit’s Vice President, MSAI Inspection Services has experienced rapid organic growth. This growth has been fueled in part by the adoption of new annual inspection requirements by the National Fire Protection Association’s Rule 70B, which requires annual inspections of the electrical infrastructure in many facilities. In addition to providing on-site inspections employing multiple sensor modalities, MSAI Inspection Services works with its clients to develop enterprise-level demand for MSAI’s core predictive-maintenance business.

