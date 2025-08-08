Markets
MS&AD Insurance Q1 Top-Line Up 4.3%, Net Income Rises 9.1%

(RTTNews) - MS&AD Insurance Group (MSADY), on Friday, reported consolidated ordinary income of Yen2,020.3 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up 4.3% from Yen1,937.2 billion in the prior-year period.

Despite the revenue growth, ordinary profit declined 4.6% year-over-year to Yen284.8 billion, compared to Yen298.6 billion last year.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent rose 9.1% to Yen222.8 billion, up from Yen204.3 billion a year ago. Earnings per share increased to Yen147.36 from Yen128.82 earned a year ago.

