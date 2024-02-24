MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (MSADF) Price Target Increased by 31.66% to 42.36

The average one-year price target for MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (OTCPK:MSADF) has been revised to 42.36 / share. This is an increase of 31.66% from the prior estimate of 32.17 dated October 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.08 to a high of 53.49 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.01% from the latest reported closing price of 47.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSADF is 0.25%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 57,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,477K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,093K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,021K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSADF by 10.68% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 4,583K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,608K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,563K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSADF by 9.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,374K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSADF by 10.24% over the last quarter.

