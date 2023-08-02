MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. - ADR (MSADY) Price Target Increased by 9.62% to 20.05

The average one-year price target for MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. - ADR (OTC:MSADY) has been revised to 20.05 / share. This is an increase of 9.62% from the prior estimate of 18.29 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.79 to a high of 24.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.17% from the latest reported closing price of 18.04 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSADY is 0.17%, an increase of 66.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.67% to 227K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Thomas White International holds 201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 31.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSADY by 34.48% over the last quarter.
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Russell Investments Group holds 6K shares.
FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.
