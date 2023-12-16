MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. - ADR (MSADY) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 21.35

The average one-year price target for MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. - ADR (OTC:MSADY) has been revised to 21.35 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 20.01 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.64 to a high of 24.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.81% from the latest reported closing price of 19.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSADY is 0.26%, an increase of 35.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 86.68% to 436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 200K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSADY by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 199K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSADY by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSADY by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 18.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSADY by 79.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.