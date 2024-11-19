News & Insights

Stocks

MS&AD Insurance Group Announces Share Buyback Plan

November 19, 2024 — 01:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (JP:8725) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings has announced a strategic move to buy back up to 30 million of its own shares, representing approximately 2% of issued shares, with a maximum purchase amount of JPY 60 billion. This initiative, set to occur between November 2024 and March 2025, aims to enhance shareholder returns and capital efficiency as part of the company’s broader capital management strategy.

For further insights into JP:8725 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSADF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.