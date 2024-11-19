MS&AD Insurance Group Announces Share Buyback Plan

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (JP:8725) has released an update.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings has announced a strategic move to buy back up to 30 million of its own shares, representing approximately 2% of issued shares, with a maximum purchase amount of JPY 60 billion. This initiative, set to occur between November 2024 and March 2025, aims to enhance shareholder returns and capital efficiency as part of the company’s broader capital management strategy.

