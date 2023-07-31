MSA Safety Q2 Results Beat Street

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) announced its second-quarter results on Monday, which exceeded Street expectations in terms of both earnings and revenues.

The company reported a net income of $67.09 million or $1.70 per share for the quarter, an increase from last year's profit of $47.69 million or $1.21 per share.

On an adjusted basis, it reported an income of $72.14 million or $1.83 per share, compared to $50.94 million or $1.29 per share the prior year.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue increased to $447.30 million from $372.31 million the previous year, beating the consensus estimate of $421.13 million.

