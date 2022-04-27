MSA Safety Q1 Profit Down - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) reported earnings of $35.5 million or $0.90 per share in the first quarter of 2022, down from $36.5 million or $0.92 per share in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $43.6 million or $1.10 per share, compared to $37.5 million or $0.95 per share in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total sales were $331 million, increasing 7% from a year ago on a reported basis and 9% on a constant currency basis. Acquisitions contributed 5% and organic activity drove 4% of the constant currency growth. Analysts expected revenue of $326.78 million for the quarter.

