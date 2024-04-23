MSA Safety (MSA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw MSA Safety (MSA) ending at $190.04, denoting a +1.24% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of safety products had lost 0.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 3.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MSA Safety in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 29, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.53, reflecting a 12.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $426.1 million, up 6.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion, which would represent changes of +9.96% and +5.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MSA Safety. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MSA Safety presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MSA Safety currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.59.

The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.