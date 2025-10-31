MSA Safety (MSA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MSA Safety (MSA) reported $468.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $1.94 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $466.97 million, representing a surprise of +0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net sales by Product Category- Fire Service : $158.65 million versus $166.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $158.65 million versus $166.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales by Product Category- Industrial PPE and Other : $118.6 million compared to the $112.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $118.6 million compared to the $112.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales by Product Category- Detection: $191.19 million versus $189.7 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how MSA Safety performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of MSA Safety have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

