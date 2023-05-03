MSA Safety (MSA) Declares $0.47 Dividend

MSA Safety said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $132.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.38%, the lowest has been 1.00%, and the highest has been 1.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -11.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSA Safety. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSA is 0.19%, a decrease of 26.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 35,760K shares. The put/call ratio of MSA is 2.77, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.16% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for MSA Safety is 165.75. The forecasts range from a low of 154.53 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.16% from its latest reported closing price of 132.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MSA Safety is 1,630MM, an increase of 2.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 4,266K shares representing 10.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,285K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,841K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares, representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,318K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,317K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 28.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,138K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSA by 21.93% over the last quarter.

MSA Safety Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.