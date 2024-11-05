News & Insights

MSA Safety initiated with a Buy at B. Riley

November 05, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

B. Riley initiated coverage of MSA Safety (MSA) with a Buy rating and $200 price target MSA’s products and systems aim to prevent worksite accidents, with a focus on fire service, detection, and fall/head protection, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says MSA commands a leading market share in many of its markets as the trusted brand globally with innovative solutions focused on customer needs. Riley expects MSA’s total addressable market to expand and the business to remain relatively resilient during macroeconomic downturns.

