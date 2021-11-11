MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MSA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $153.78, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSA was $153.78, representing a -11.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $172.84 and a 11.48% increase over the 52 week low of $137.95.

MSA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT). MSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports MSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.78%, compared to an industry average of 6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the msa Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.