MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MSA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $138.78, the dividend yield is 1.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSA was $138.78, representing a -5.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $147 and a 66.06% increase over the 52 week low of $83.57.

MSA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). MSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.53. Zacks Investment Research reports MSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.39%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

