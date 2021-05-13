MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $162.28, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSA was $162.28, representing a -6.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $172.84 and a 58.86% increase over the 52 week low of $102.15.

MSA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK). MSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports MSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.59%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

