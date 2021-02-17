MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MSA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSA was $172.48, representing a -0.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $172.81 and a 106.39% increase over the 52 week low of $83.57.

MSA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). MSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.53. Zacks Investment Research reports MSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.39%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.