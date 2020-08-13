Dividends
MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $125.33, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSA was $125.33, representing a -11.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.34 and a 49.97% increase over the 52 week low of $83.57.

MSA is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). MSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.9. Zacks Investment Research reports MSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.85%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MSA as a top-10 holding:

  • ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an increase of 38.43% over the last 100 days.

