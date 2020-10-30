MSA Safety Incorporated Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) missed earnings with its latest third-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$304m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 31%, coming in at just US$0.71 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:MSA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

After the latest results, the four analysts covering MSA Safety are now predicting revenues of US$1.42b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 6.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 27% to US$4.54. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.44b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.70 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 7.6% to US$132, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MSA Safety at US$140 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$121. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the MSA Safety's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that MSA Safety's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.6% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.2%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. MSA Safety is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for MSA Safety. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on MSA Safety. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for MSA Safety going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for MSA Safety that you need to be mindful of.

