MSA Safety Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $44.9 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $21.2 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, MSA Safety Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $381.7 million from $340.2 million last year.

MSA Safety Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $44.9 Mln. vs. $21.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q3): $381.7 Mln vs. $340.2 Mln last year.

