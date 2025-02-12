MSA Safety Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $87.95 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $76.41 million, or $1.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSA Safety Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.04 million or $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $499.70 million from $495.36 million last year.

MSA Safety Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

