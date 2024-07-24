MSA Safety Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $72.2 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $67.1 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, MSA Safety Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $462.5 million from $447.3 million last year.

MSA Safety Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $72.2 Mln. vs. $67.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.83 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $462.5 Mln vs. $447.3 Mln last year.

